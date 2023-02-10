Visitation for Douglas “Doug” Bergerson, 67 of Sidney is on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11 AM to 4 PM at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. No other services are planned, Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Douglas “Doug” was born on July 15, 1955, in Copperstown, ND to George and Mary Ellen (Frieberg) Bergerson. He started grade school in Glasgow, MT until the 4th grade then the family moved to Sidney, MT. Doug graduated from the Sidney High School in 1973. He decided to join the United States Navy and enlisted in the Fall of 1973. Doug then went to boot camp in San Diego, CA. After boot camp he married Shirley Cook in May of 1974. Three days after being married, Doug headed for Virginia where his ship was scheduled to go out to sea for 6 months. They lived in Virginia until his ship was ready to be deployed to Italy for 1 year. His family could not go to Italy, so he requested shore duty. Doug was reassigned to the base in Connecticut. He was assigned to duty in disbursing, payroll, and bookkeeping. They were stationed there for 2 years, and their first son, Nathan was born in 1977.After Doug’s honorable discharge from the US Navy they moved home to Sidney, MT, in 1979, to be with family, where their second son, McKenzie joined the family in 1981. Doug held several jobs until settling on Holly Sugar. Doug worked in the agriculture side as a piler mechanic. He hurt his back and retired. He went to college in Williston and Dickinson where he earned his Associates Degree in Accounting and went to work at the Sidney Greenhouse.
Doug enjoyed his time spent fishing and enjoyed time at Tobacco Gardens. They had many good years there. In 2016, Doug’s health began declining and through the years spent a lot of time at home.
Doug passed away Monday evening, February 6, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
Doug is survived by his wife, Shirley Bergerson; sons, Nathan (Lisa) Bergerson and their daughter, Raegan, and McKenzie Bergerson; sister, Darlene (Allen) Dschaak; brothers, Daryl (Kay) Bergerson, Dennis Bergerson, and Don (Lora) Bergerson; sister-in-law, Sharon (Doug) Ginther and family; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Ellen Bergerson; in-laws, Elmer and Elmina Cook; and nephew, Mark Dschaak.
