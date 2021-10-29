Douglas “Doug” Bivens, 70, of Poplar, Montana passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana.
Doug was born on March 10, 1951 in Sidney, Montana, the son of William “Harold” and Lois (Hershman) Bivens. He grew up on the family ranch in Poplar and attended Richey Schools.
Doug graduated from the Winamac High School in Winamac, Indiana. After graduation, Doug returned to the Bivens family farm and ranch. He bought the family farm and ranch from his parents in the late 70’s or early 80’s.
Doug met Tess Moran and they were together for 25 years. Doug sold the farm and ranch in 2016 to two of his nephews and retired, but continued to live there.
Doug enjoyed working on his cars, collecting guns, doing crossword puzzles, and hunting and fishing.
Surviving him are two brothers, Devon Bivens of Worland, Wyoming and Lee (Donna) Bivens of Ellensburg, Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Cheryl Ann Bivens; and his special friend, Tess Moran.
Graveside services for Doug are at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at the Grandview Cemetery in rural Richland County, Montana under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevensons Funeral Home of Sidney.Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
