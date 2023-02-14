230215-obit-mckinley

Funeral services for Dr. Joseph “Joe” McKinley, 89 of Sidney, MT are at 10:00 A.M., Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. The family suggests giving to the charity of your choice.

Dr. Joseph Golden McKinley, Jr., died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Kempton Hermitage Elder Care in Hermitage, TN.

