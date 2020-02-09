Funeral services for Duane “Dewey” Johnson, 77, of Watford City, N.D. will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Watford City, N.D., with Pastor Rob Favorite officiating.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Watford City, N.D. Burial will be in the Spring Creek Cemetery following the luncheon after the funeral service under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Dewey passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home in Watford City, N.D.