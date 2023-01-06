E. Dennis Joslin, 51

Funeral services for E. Dennis Joslin, 51 of Sidney are at 2:00 P.M on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Assembly of God Church, Sidney, MT with Pastor Jay Cummins officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 11 AM to 5PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Edward “Dennis” Joslin was born October 10, 1971, in Sidney, Montana to Eddie and Linda (Albert) Joslin. He was later joined by a brother, Scott and a sister, Tina.

