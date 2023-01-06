Funeral services for E. Dennis Joslin, 51 of Sidney are at 2:00 P.M on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Assembly of God Church, Sidney, MT with Pastor Jay Cummins officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 11 AM to 5PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Edward “Dennis” Joslin was born October 10, 1971, in Sidney, Montana to Eddie and Linda (Albert) Joslin. He was later joined by a brother, Scott and a sister, Tina.
When he was just a few months old, the family moved to the Andes community where he grew up. Dennis attended school in Culbertson through the 8th grade, then attended high school in Sidney, graduating in 1990. Soon after he attended college in Dickinson. From there he pursued a few careers in the oil field, working up to become a driller for Nabors Drilling. After many years of being a driller, he went to work for Eagle Oilfield Services where he remained until the oil slowed down.
In his free time, Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved barbecuing and always invited people out for a barbecue, bonfire, and a good time. Dennis’ pride and joy in life was his children; Eddie (big babe) and Tia (little sis). Dennis enjoyed many fond memories with his children including playing Kiss pinball on the tv and listening to Eddie play his guitar and drums. He’d even grab the microphone and sing along to some of the songs.
Dennis’ main goal in life was to always put a smile on people’s faces. He loved telling jokes, stories and was known to pull some pranks. Dennis loved life and lived it to the fullest. From a very young age he loved the band Kiss and would always see them in concert any chance he could get.
E. Dennis passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.
Dennis is survived by his children, Eddie and Tia Joslin; his mother, Linda Joslin; his brother, Scott (Randi) Joslin and children, Lexi and Hailee; and sister, Tina (Tim) Karst and their children, Trevor, Troy, and Tyler.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Joslin; paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Cecilia Joslin; maternal grandparents Donald (Doris) Albert and Jean (Bub) O’Connor; and many aunts and uncles.
