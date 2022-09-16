Earl Fredrick George Ellwein, 72

Earl Fredrick George Ellwein was born November 5th, 1949 to Earl and Grace Ellwein of Sidney, Montana. He attended Sidney Schools and graduated in 1967 from Sidney High School. He was very proud of his diploma and the Sidney Eagles. He loved to listen to his brother Arch (the voice of the Eagles) giving play by play on all the sports events. After high school he attended Dawson College graduating May of 1969.

Earl had a golden heart. He was a friend to everyone, and once he befriended you, it was for life. Earl had many passions in life with many hobbies. He loved reading, sports and sports history, sci-fi movies, and collected comic books. Marvel books were his favorite. When he was younger, he could not stay in one place for very long. He was always up for adventures — going to concerts with his friends and road trips to anywhere. His friend even wrote a book about him which he treasured greatly.

