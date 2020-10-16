Funeral services for Eddie Joslin, 81, of Sidney MT, are at 10:00 AM (MST) Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sidney Assembly of God Church with Pastor Jay Cummins officiating. Interment will take place in the Sidney Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Eddie Ray Joslin was born on May 13, 1939 in Maskell, NE to Lawrence and Cecilia (Koch) Joslin. When he was eight, they moved to Sidney, MT where he graduated from high school in 1957.
After high school, he delivered milk for Meadow Gold. He then moved to Seattle, WA where he worked for Boeing. He came back to Sidney and worked for Action Auto. After that, he went to work for James Cattaneo farming and ranching. After James retired, Eddie took over the farming and ranching.
He met the love of his life, Linda Albert, and they were married on April 17, 1971. Together they had three children.
Eddie was a wonderful person with a heart of gold. He was quick to smile, and had a sunny disposition no matter what the situation. His children and grandchildren adored him, and he loved them with all his heart, and loved being “Gramps”. He looked forward to getting together with friends and family. He enjoyed going for coffee, playing cards, horseshoes, and dancing.
Eddie was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Poplar, MT. He had a strong faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. He loved the Lord and we know that he is looking down on us from Heaven.
Eddie is survived by; his wife Linda, of 49 years; his son, Dennis (Bobbi) Joslin, their children, Eddie and Tia Joslin; his son, Scott (Randi) Joslin, their children Lexi and Hailee Joslin; his daughter, Tina (Tim) Karst, their children Trevor, Troy, and Tyler Karst; his brothers, Lyle and Jim Joslin; his sisters, Virginia Barlow, Marvelle Fink, and Gloria Kellerman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by; his parents, Lawrence and Cecilia Joslin, and his brother, Dale Joslin; brothers-in-law, Cecil Barlow, Bill Fink, and Maynard Kellerman.