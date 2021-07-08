Edith Elizabeth (Lewis) Norby, 79, passed on Feb. 5, 2021 at the Wibaux County Nursing Home.
Edith was born on Nov. 4, 1941 to Clyde Lewis and Zina (Lowe) Lewis in Richland County, Montana.
She grew up in the Elmdale, Montana area. Edith attended school in the Fairview, Montana area. She enjoyed growing up on the farm with her brother, Benny Lewis.
In the late 1940’s Edith’s father was diagnosed with MS, so they traveled to Washington State research center and Arizona for warmer winters. Edith had a sad loss when her father passed in 1953.
On Aug. 30, 1956, Edith was united in marriage to Leonard Norby in Fairview. After their marriage they made their home on the farm in the Yellowstone Valley, east of Fairview for 41 years.
Edith enjoyed dancing with her husband and traveling with their best friends Earl and Barb Reidle. She also enjoyed being outdoors in the sun and on the lake.
She drove a beet truck for 30 years and worked at Johnson Hardware for 25 years as the “Paint Lady.”
Edith would video chat almost every day with her daughter, Connie.
Surviving her are her sons - Leonard (Gordyne) Norby, Jr. of Billings, Montana and Gary (Shelly, deceased) Norby of Sidney, Montana; her daughter, Connie (Kim) Kilroy of Dalton, Georgia; grandchildren - James (Tina) Hehn, Josh Norby, Amanda (Peter) Forsberg, Elizabeth (David) Minter, Matthew Norby, Casey Kilroy, Ivana (Mike) Lundsted, Shelby (Cory) Hruska and Cameron Hughes; great-grandchildren - Mersedes Hehn, Trey Lunsted, Haily Lunsted, Taylor Lunsted and Taryn Lunsted; and great, great-grandchildren - Leonardo Cole and Dimitri Strawser; and brother, Benjamin Lewis of Laurel, Montana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Norby; son, Scott Norby; daughter-in-law, Shelly Norby; grandson, Matthew Norby; and great, great-granddaughter, Yui Cole.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Church of Christ in Sidney with Pastor Charles Anthony officiating.
Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.silhafuneralhomes.com.