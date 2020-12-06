Mass of the Christian Burial for Elaine Asbeck, 79, of Fairview, MT will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be 10 AM to 6 PM, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Elaine passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Wibaux County Nursing Home in Wibaux, MT.
On the night of Dec. 1, 2020, Elaine Sattler Asbeck went home to her Lord. She was born on Jan. 28, 1941 in Sidney, MT to Ralph and Walborg (Walla) Sattler, the third child in a family of six. She grew up on a farm east of Sidney and attended Moore Grade School through the eighth grade. There were always plenty of farm chores beckoning, which she eagerly helped accomplish, along with aiding her mother with the housework and tending to her baby brother, Phil. As a family, they enjoyed playing softball together for enjoyment.
Later In the 1950s, the family moved into Sidney, and Elaine graduated from Sidney High School in 1959. She thoroughly enjoyed her job as a clerk at Jerry’s Market and had to be gently coaxed from there to working as a receptionist at Sidney Community Memorial Hospital. During this time, she continued her love of softball, playing on various teams, and excelled as a bowler on top leagues.
On Nov. 27, 1965, she was united in marriage to Hugo J. Asbeck at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney. They just commemorated their 55th anniversary a few days ago. After marriage, she returned to her familiarity of life on a farm and worked diligently and tirelessly on all the ensuing chores, from driving tractors and beet trucks to feeding the cattle and everything in between. She remarkably accomplished all of this, while at the same time lovingly raising her six children, and for the most part, laughing and keeping a smile on her face.
When her mother’s health began declining, she selflessly served as her caregiver and advocate. Unfortunately, Elaine was destined with the same fate as her mother acquiring Alzheimer’s disease; she had been a resident at the Wibaux County Nursing Home for the past six years. Her death was the result of complications from Covid-19.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Hugo, of Fairview, and five children, Harvey (Julie) of Fairview, Lynn of Great Falls, Teresa, John, and Pat (Donetta) all of Fairview, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren along with her siblings, Jim, of Glendive, Gene (Pepper) of Tobacco Gardens, Joanne (Cal) of Bloomfield, and Phil, of Great Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, son James, brother Melvin, grandson Ryan Chatterton, step-grandson Skyler Tibbits, sister-in-law Brenda Sattler, and her in-laws Hugo and Nelda Asbeck.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Wibaux County Nursing Home at 712 Wibaux St., Wibaux, MT 59353.