Eldon Moos passed on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 with his wife and two children at his bedside. As they waited for him to go home to the Lord, they played a piano melody of Victory in Jesus, and like the true musician that he was, he left this world as the final note faded out. He passed away due to complications to COVID at Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana.
Eldon was born on Sept, 2, 1958 in Circle, Montana to Edwin and Ida (Naasz) Moos. He was the youngest of four children and grew up on the family farm outside of town. He spent his childhood helping his dad on the farm, fishing on the weekends, riding bikes with his friends, playing his made-up game of flog, and eventually bailing tons of hay that helped him pay his way through college at Montana State University in Bozeman.
Eldon went to college in Bozeman to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education. While attending college he also took up skiing, spent his time writing and playing music in the dorms with his buddies, and played league bowling around the state.
His education brought him to Sidney where he student-taught at Sidney High School in the early 1980s but ended up working at the state Job Service during the week and Pamida on the weekends. Eldon had a few other jobs throughout the years, including Cenex for the last 20 years and most recently going back to Job Service, but his motivation was always where the people were. He took pride in every job he had but he loved working with and being around people. If he couldn’t tell you a joke or help make you smile for the day, his job wasn’t done.
In 1983, Eldon realized that his blind-date turned pen pal, Dana Proctor, was really the love of his life. After a few short weeks of reconnecting with one another, he proposed to her on her birthday in August and they were married a few short weeks later on Oct. 1, 1983. They had met through friends in Bozeman in 1981 but life took them in opposite directions and in different states for a few short years Fate, patience, and prayer brought them back together.
In 1984, they welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, Cassandra, into the world in September. They then welcomed their second child, a son, Alan, in June of 1986. Eldon worked hard so that his wife could be a stay-at-home wife and mother, and so that their children could participate in music, sports, theater, and/or 4H. Together they raised a family, had a crafting business where Eldon cut wood items for Dana to paint on, and once they moved into town they spent many hours together beautifying their yard. In 2006, he and his wife had the opportunity to work together as Dana opened up Party Central in downtown Sidney after purchasing it from the Yellowstone Merc. However, it wasn’t until 2011 that Eldon really began helping out with the business when they added the popcorn factory to the business. Eldon in time became the popcorn maker of the business and made popcorn his hobby. Though, once he became a papa to his granddaughter, Elayna, he couldn’t resist making whatever flavor she requested or suggested he made. His favorite part of this hobby was getting kisses from her as she bribed him for more popcorn. His excitement continued when his grandson, Clark, was born and was old enough to understand the popcorn making as well.
Eldon loved helping people out. He spent several years volunteering at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce by contributing to the start-up of the Sunrise Festival of the Arts along with being president for one year. Eldon and Dana also faithfully attended the Sidney Lutheran Brethren Church. He played piano for the younger children during Sunday school and they would sing and dance their hearts out. Some of his favorite tunes to play for them were I’m in the Lord’s Army, Deep and Wide, and This Little Light of Mine. Eldon was a faithful man, attending church and Sunday school when his work schedule allowed for it. He attended men’s fellowships and appreciated bible studies. Even up to his last heartbeat, he was thinking about his faith and Christian music.
He is survived by his wife, Dana Moos; his daughter, Cassandra Moos; son, Alan (Jaci) Moos; his two grandchildren, Elayna and Clark Moos; his brother, Don (Nancy) Moos; his sister, Janice (Paul) Albert; his nephews, Rick (Becky) Fritz and Mike (Lisa) Fritz, Billy Albert and Jon (Dina) McKinney; and his nieces, Amy (Randy) Gilbertson, Sheila (Dan) O’Brien; Michelle (Scott) Syth and Rose (John) Minnock.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ida Moos, sister, Doline Fritz; brother-in-law, Earl Fritz; father-in-law Robert Proctor; and mother-in-law, Marie Doting.