Eleanor I. Darter, 83
Eleanor I. Darter, 83, passed away due to natural causes at the Northern Montana Care Center on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, with her family by her side.
Cremation has taken place, and graveside services will be held in the Rudyard Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Calvary Evangelical Church in Rudyard. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Eleanor’s online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Eleanor was born on July 2, 1936, in Ramona, South Dakota to Alfred and Hulda (Schlichtkrull) LeBahn. She was raised on the family farm, attending school in Oldham. After her high school graduation in 1954, Eleanor moved to San Francisco, California to work. There she met Jerry Darter, and the couple married in 1956. They had three children. Over the years, and several moves for Jerry’s job, Eleanor worked as a teacher and as a clerk for JC Penney’s. In the early 90’s while working for JC Penney’s, the couple moved to Fairview, Montana, and Eleanor worked at the JC Penney’s in Sidney. While there, Eleanor retired. The couple relocated one more time, in 2009, to Rudyard to be near their younger daughter.
Eleanor enjoyed sewing, quilting, and doll making and collecting. She loved caring for her husband and family. She was a Christian woman whose faith guided her daily, and her husband adored her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Hulda LeBahn; two brothers; and two sisters.
Eleanor is survived by Jerry Darter, her husband of 63 years, of Rudyard; children, Erica (Paul) Mueller of Fairview, Darla Owens of Havre, and Richard (Kathleen Smith) of Phoenix, Arizona; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; beloved dogs, Bert and Curly; sister Doris Fischer of Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.