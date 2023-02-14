Elinor Jane Lobdell, 95

Elinor Jane Lobdell, age 95, of Overland Park, Kansas was born on February 16, 1927 in Enid, Montana.
Elinor was spunky and full of life. She was “a hoot”. You never knew what she was going to say, but you could count on it being witty; she loved a good laugh. She would often be described as having a twinkle in her eye and a sweet, yet impish grin.
Elinor was a strong Montana farm girl who enjoyed chocolate, polkas and square dancing, playing cards, traveling and CHOCOLATE. She kept herself busy helping out whenever she could and she never turned down a chance to go for a ride.
Elinor, known affectionately as Mom, Granny, Great Granny and Great, Great Granny, cared deeply for her family and friends. She had a unique way of drawing people in and making them feel valued. Her unwavering faith in Jesus showed most notably in her actions as she was always putting others’ needs ahead of her own. In every circumstance she chose to be content.
She passed at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 11, 2023. We will miss her immensely!
Deceased's funeral arrangements Elinor’s graveside service will be held at a later date in Sidney, Montana. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleyhoge.com for the Lobdell family.
