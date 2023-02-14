Elinor Jane Lobdell, 95

Elinor Jane Lobdell, age 95, of Overland Park, Kansas was born on February 16, 1927 in Enid, Montana.

Elinor was spunky and full of life. She was “a hoot”. You never knew what she was going to say, but you could count on it being witty; she loved a good laugh. She would often be described as having a twinkle in her eye and a sweet, yet impish grin.

