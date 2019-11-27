Funeral services for Elizabeth A. “Anna” Mathieu, 98 of Sidney are at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Pastor Alton Hillesland officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 P.M, MST, in the Rawson Cemetery, Rawson, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Anna passed quietly into the arms of the Lord and her loving husband and family on the morning of November 19, 2019 at the age of 98. Her family wants to thank all of her friends at Extended Care for their loving care.
Elizabeth Anna Riek Mathieu was born in a farm house near Rawson, North Dakota, on September 27, 1921, the third child of Walter and Mabel Riek. The little town of Rawson is between Alexander and Arnegard.
Anna, as her family called her, grew up on a wheat farm. Her father had come from Wisconsin and homesteaded the land. She had older twin siblings and her parents always said that they had a double and a spare. Anna can remember when she had to go outside in the cold to use the outhouse and also before they had electricity in their home. Her children can remember the coal stove and water pump in the farm kitchen. Just think of all the changes in the world that Anna has experienced in her lifetime. Anna was known for her beautiful red hair that hung in ringlets, accented by her genuine and beautiful smile!
After graduating from high school in Arnegard, she attended Minot State Teachers College. She received her Lifetime Teacher's Certificate. She continued to take college courses to better her education, all through her career.
At one point in that time period, during WWII, she traveled by herself on a train to Seattle, Wash. She wanted some adventure but also sought a job. They were scarce for women during the war, especially on the prairie of N. Dak. Anna worked as a typist and witnessed some secret gov't correspondence. After returning home she began her teaching career in East Fairview.
Anna was passionate about teaching the primary grades. She taught in a couple of eastern Montana towns before settling in Sidney. She met her husband, Burtis, at a Christmas dinner hosted by the woman who owned the apt. building that Anna lived in. Burt Mathieu was living in a room at the Harold Mercer home and often ate his meals at Anna's building. The planned seating worked out as Anna and Burt began to date and married on June 24, 1951 in Alexander. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary shortly before Burt's death in 2001.
Anna continued to teach school until the Christmas break before her first child, Nancy Elizabeth, was born. Nancy was named after her mother. Two little boys by the names of Brent and Bruce followed. Anna stayed home to raise her family. Her personal interests included sewing, knitting, cooking and teaching Sunday school. Holidays were special and she would diligently decorate the family home. Summers always included a family fishing trip to Saskatchewan. Burt was an avid outdoorsman, so Anna learned to fish and hunt from him. And Brent inherited Burt's passion for the outdoors.
Anna returned to teaching when her youngest son, Bruce, reached the fourth grade.
Anna was an active member of Pella Lutheran Church and later Shepherd of the Valley.
She retired from teaching in 1984. Anna and Burt loved to travel to visit their children and family. One of their favorite trips was driving the Alaska Highway to Homer, Alaska. They took a ferry back to Washington State.
Another favorite trip was when Anna vacationed in Maui, Hawaii with her daughter and her Husband. It was a dream of hers to dance in the ocean, which she did with Nancy, at Waikiki Beach at the grand age of 82.
Burt was also a resident at Extended Care for 3 years. Anna was a very faithful wife and visited him every day. This helped make her admittance to EC a little easier as she knew many of the staff and had developed great friendships.
Anna has been a resident at EC for almost 15 years. Anna continued to have many friends here at EC and in Sidney. The Retired Teachers often came for coffee to visit with her, Pastor David visited and gave her communion and many of her past students still enjoy sharing their memories of when she was their teacher.
Her three children have produced 4 grandchildren, all of which who have college educations, with professional jobs. Anna was very proud of each of them and was able to attend all of their high school graduations in Boise and Denver and some of their weddings. She was blessed with 8 great grandchildren ranging in age from 8 to one year.
In 2016 she was delighted to be named the Resident of the Year at Extended Care.
She is survived by: her children, Nancy E. (John) Ross, Denver, CO; Brent B. Mathieu, Boise, ID; Bruce B. Mathieu, Sidney, MT; her grandchildren, April (Dan) Smith, Michael (Summer) Welty, Nuri (Callie) Mathieu, Marc (Holly) Welty; and her eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her loving husband, Burtis P. Mathieu, her parents Walter and Mabel Riek, and her siblings, Marion Dahlgren and Walter "Bud" Riek.