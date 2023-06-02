Mass of the Christian Burial was Friday May 26, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, MT with Father Jim O’Neil officiating. Visitation was Thursday May 25, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, Montana. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family.
Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Betty’s name to the Catholic Daughters, Right to Life, or the Sidney Health Center’s Good Cents Store.
Elizabeth “Betty” (Held) Risinger was born January 1, 1942, on the family farm near Selz, North Dakota to John and Helen Held. She grew up working on the family farm and attended the local elementary school, later graduating in 1959 from Sacred Heart Academy High School in Minot, North Dakota.
She met the love of her life, Carrol “Deac” Risinger and they were married April 23rd, 1966, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minot, North Dakota. Carrol was in the U.S. Air Force at the time; the son of Claude and Willis Risinger of Cache, Oklahoma. Being a part of a military family, Betty lived in a number of places (California, Oklahoma, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Montana). Deac and Betty raised four children: John Edgar, Richard Dean, Mary Helen, and Jo Anne.
Her first jobs were at Lee’s Photo Shop developing film, and later at J.C. Penney Company in Minot. After moving to Kansas City, Missouri, she worked at Commerce Bank until returning to Minot in 1965 and working at First National Bank. She spent several years as a food service worker in the school cafeteria. Over the years, her unique gift of creativity led to not only frequent requests for her one-of-a-kind special occasion cakes and baked goods, but also resulted in many beautiful crafts of various sorts, particularly anything sewn from her loving hands.
After 22 years of service, Carrol retired from the military and they settled in Sidney, Montana. They continued to make their home in Sidney, MT, where Betty enjoyed the companionship of both her loving husband as well as numerous dear friendships over the many years that followed.
Betty dedicated much of her life to serving others in various forms of support and volunteerism, including Catholic Daughters of America, Right to Life, Sidney Health Center’s Good Cents Store, as well as so many others. Well into her later years, her genuine desire to help others in times of need was undoubtedly felt by all those that knew Betty. She never hesitated to “step up” when possible, helping with bingo at the Lodge, delivering food to elders, and many activities through St. Matthews Parish - bringing communion to those homebound, adoration, and the funeral commission to name just a few.
Betty peacefully went to be with the Lord on May 19th, 2023, surrounded by family at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana.
Betty is survived by her husband, Carrol Risinger; sons John (Angela) Risinger and Richard (Wendy) Risinger; daughters Mary Risinger-Wigham, Jo (Martin) Miller; sisters Dyanne (Ron) Gleason and Patty (Toby) Lemer; brother, Tim (Bev) Held; grandsons Beau Andreason, Anthony Risinger, Zachary Miller, Dean Risinger, and Payton Risinger; granddaughters Niki Luneclair and Ciara Robinson; and great-grandchildren Zaeden, Gemma, Nahli, Shiya, and Sophia.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth, Thomas, Leo, and August Held; sisters Marcella Rogalla, Misty “Phyllis” Hall, Mary Abrahamson, Delores Held, Katheryn Held, and Eva Held; and many more beloved family members.