Elizabeth “Betty” Risinger

Mass of the Christian Burial was Friday May 26, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, MT with Father Jim O’Neil officiating. Visitation was Thursday May 25, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, Montana. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family.

Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Betty’s name to the Catholic Daughters, Right to Life, or the Sidney Health Center’s Good Cents Store.

