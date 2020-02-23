Elizabeth ‘Deanie’ Evenson, 82
Mass of the Christian Burial for Elizabeth “Deanie” Evenson, 82 of Lambert, Mont. are at 2 p.m., (MST) Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Lambert, Mont., with Father Jim O’Neil as presider.
Wake services will be at 6 p.m., (MST) Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Lambert, Mont.
Interment will be in the St. Theresa's Catholic Cemetery, Lambert, Mont. under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church.
Our Mother: The Wealthiest Person I Know
Elizabeth Rehbein was born on the Rehbein family farm South of Lambert.
She was the baby girl, the youngest of 15.
From the stories she shared with us, I believe she enjoyed her childhood on the farm. One story I always found amusing was the one when they were standing next to the train track that ran close to the Rebein home. The train would stop and give them a ride to Lambert.
Elizabeth went to live with her sister Peg in Miles City, Mont. to finish high school. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School. From there she went on to college and graduated as a school teacher.
She taught school for a brief period of time. Then she gave birth to Robert Evenson. She became “Mother.”
Five years later, she added me (Rodney) to the family. Then came Mark, Stacey and Thomas.
In 1972, Mother moved us back to her birthplace, Lambert. Mother and her five children moved into a small house on the east side of town. It was not much of a house, but our Mother made it a home of love.
A few years later Mother gave us the gift of two more sisters, Cathy and Betty. Mother’s family was complete. Mother had plenty of unconditional love for all deven of us. Mother dedicated her life to us.
Mother was the wealthiest person I know. Not in gold or money, not in oil or land.
Our Mother was wealthiest in her faith, love, compassion, strength and her ability to forgive.
Mother faced many challenges in her life, And I was without a doubt one of them. Without her love, strength, teaching and broom I very easily could have taken the difficult road in life. Mother never stopped steering me in the right direction. I am so very grateful she refused to give up on me.
Mother unselfishly was always there for for me when I needed help in life. So giving, not only to me, but to my children also. There are no words to describe this love.
I am a believer. I take comfort knowing Mother is reunited with loved ones that went before. I know my son Ryan has been waiting for his Granmother to hold him again for a very long time now.
Our Mother was the wealthiest person I know.