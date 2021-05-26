Ellen Rasmussen, 88, of Fairview, Montana passed away May 20, 2021 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana.
She was born March 26, 1933 in Sidney, Montana to her parents Einar and Ella Anderson. Ellen was raised in Nohly, Montana on the family ranch that her grandfather homesteaded. She attended grade school at Nohly, where she and her sister Viola rode their horses to school and all over the country. Ellen attended Fairview High School, graduating in 1951. She had to ride the Galloping Goose train each week into Fairview. She attended Trinity Nursing School, graduating in 1954.
She did her nursing clinicals at Cook County Hospital in South Chicago. Ellen returned to Fairview and started to work for the Sidney Health Center as an ER nurse and charge nurse. Ellen retired from nursing after 25 years.
Ellen met her husband, Jack Rasmussen and they were married in 1955 in Fairview. They were married for 45 years, raising three daughters and helping to grow the family ranch, while also working at Sidney Health Center. After her father’s death in 1972, they moved from Sidney to Fairview to her family’s ranch, where she resided until her death. Jack passed away in 2000.
Ellen loved to travel, especially with her best friend Norma. They traveled to many destinations and had many fun adventures they shared together. She took up quilting, which became a passion. She spent countless hours at the church with her quilting ladies. At last count, she made 62 quilts for family and friends, most of them horse themed as that was her favorite and she could not pass up materials with horses on them.
As her daughters grew and became involved in 4-H and rodeo, Ellen was their biggest fan. She spent most Mother’s Days and other holidays at a rodeo or horse shows. Sunday dinner at grandmas was a weekly occurrence after church with her grandsons Rob and Pete. They loved spending time with grandma after school until they both graduated high school. In the last few years Ellen could be found every Monday morning with Darlene Hurley at the Caring Corner Shop, selling or buying their merchandise. Laughter could always be heard coming from the shop. They enjoyed each other’s company very much.
Ellen is survived by her daughters Carol Breuer (Greg) of Fairview, Audrey McRae (Scott) of Coalstrip, Montana and Gail Slotsve (Doug) of Billings, Montana; grandchildren Peter Breuer (Cheri), Rob Breuer (Heather), JR Slotsve (Leslie), Kendra Slotsve, Brett McRae and Joel McRae.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack R. Rasmussen, parents Einar and Ella Anderson and sister Viola Burgess.
Visitation will be Thursday May 27, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a family service at 7 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, located at 309 South Central Ave in Fairview.
Memorial services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at the 4 Mile Cemetery in Fairview.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ellen’s name to the Zion Quilting Ladies, 309 South Central Ave, Fairview, MT 59221.
Services are under the direction of Fulkerson- Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.