Elmer Eugene (Gene) Foss, 78
December 15, 1942-April 11, 2021
Elmer Eugene (Gene) Foss, 78 of Culbertson, Montana, passed away April 11, 2021, at his ranch outside on the land he loved.
Gene was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Sidney Montana. He was the youngest of 11 children and “finally” a boy after eight girls. His family lived on their ranch near Culbertson his whole life. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1960, where he was Sidney’s first All State Wrestler and played football. He attended college at MSU, in Bozman, Montana.
Gene was a true cowboy in every sense of the word. He loved his family, animals, land, friends and neighbors. Gene wanted to share his cowboy life with the world, so he did just that, by hosting many cattle drives, with his wife, Marsha, on or near the ranch over many years. Foss Cattle Drives hosted hundreds of guests from 35 states and 10 countries from all over the world. Gene never met a stranger.
Gene has farmed and ranched full time from 1965 until the time of his passing, buying his own ranch in 1972. He was very involved in his community as a 4-H Leader, founding director of Charlie Creek Jaycees, Sidney Elks member and president, Culbertson Saddle Club director for 12 years and president, Culbertson Farmers Elevator president and chairman of the board and member of the Lions Club, Culbertson Museum, Lynde Cemetery, and Thrashers Association.
Gene also owned and operated Foss Rocks with his grandson, Chase, where they hauled scoria.
The pride and joy of his life were his grandchildren, who fondly called him “Grandpa with the Mustache” Chase, Kourtney, and Jacob. He always said he was so proud of them. He and his wife, Marsha, raised Chase, from Elementary School through graduation of High School.
Survived by his children, Michelle Foss of Sidney and Russell (Paula) Foss of Billings, Montana; stepchildren Christy (Mark) Kleinwaechter of Dickinson, North Dakota and Billy Norby (Sharon Hodges) of Culbertson; Grandchildren Chase Kilzer, Kourtney Kleinwaechter (Byren Tobar), Jacob Kleinwaechter, all of Dickinson; sisters Shirley (Boyd) Hardy of Fairview, Montana, Constance (Connie) (Allen) Thompson of Anchorage, Alaska; Norma Foss of Stockton, California and Mary Marie Taylor of Bellingham, Washington; sister in laws Brenda (Arden) Saunders of Hettinger, North Dakota, Pam (Kelly) Wolf of Bettendorf, Iowa and Janice Becker of Richardton, North Dakota; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and pets.
He was preceded in death just a few months ago by his adoring wife, Marsha Foss; his parents, Elmer and Dorothy Foss; siblings, infant Marjorie Jean, Winifred (Winnie) Clausen, child Peggy Hope, Kenneth Foss, Harry Foss, Mildred (Dolly) Angel, and child Norman Foss.
A visitation was scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021, in Culbertson at the United Methodist Church from Noon-4 p.m. with the service to follow. An outside service will take place at the Lynde Cemetery on Saturday, June19, 2021, at the same time as his wife, Marsha (Becker) Foss’ service. Officiating, both services will be Pastor Gretchen Wagner from Trinity Lutheran Church in Culbertson.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT, is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures can be shared at www.fulkersons.com