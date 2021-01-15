Elmer H. Frank, 85
March 23, 1935 — Jan. 11, 2021
Elmer H. Frank, 85, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at his home in Lidgerwood. Visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at Holy Cross. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood. Masks will be required.
Elmer Henry Frank was born March 23, 1935, in Mercer County, rural Dodge, North Dakota, the son of Leonard & Elsie (Entzel) Frank. He was baptized at home on April 19, 1935, by Rev. F. U. Gerike, the Evangelical Lutheran Pastor. He grew up on the farm and with his family moved to Sidney, MT in the fall of 1951 where he attended school. He worked for his uncle Leo Entzel doing construction work in the spring & summer, then during sugar beet harvest he worked at Holly Sugar Company in the lab during sugar beet campaign.
On January 23, 1955, he was united in marriage to Marilyn J. Rein at Ebenezer Congregational Church. Elmer continued to work the sugar beet campaign and construction with his uncle. Elmer was a member of the Kiwanis Club and held the office of president in 1968 and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he was head usher for many years. He also served in the Montana National Guard for 8 ½ years. In January of 1957 he moved to Los Angeles, California and attended the California College of Mortuary Science, graduating on December 17, 1957. He then did one year of internship with Cloyd-Gorder Mortuary in Sidney, Montana and continued to work for them until 1969.
Elmer & Marilyn purchased the Walby Funeral Home in August of 1970 and then moved to Lidgerwood, ND on September 19, 1970, where they have resided since. They purchased Wipperman Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota in June of 1973 and then in 1992 he had a funeral home built in Wahpeton, North Dakota, which they ran until 2002. Elmer & Marilyn retired after the sale of the funeral homes but continued to help their son at the funeral home.
Elmer was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, Lidgerwood American Legion Bullis Post 84, ND Funeral Directors Association, was on the ND Funeral Director board for 2 terms (8yrs). He enjoyed bowling, golf, listening to old-time music and dancing.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, Lidgerwood, ND; daughters: Debra Wheeler, Chandler, AZ and Cindy Frank, Wyndmere, ND; sons: Kevin (Paula) Frank, Lidgerwood, ND & Greg (Teri) Frank, Chandler, AZ; brothers: Raymond (Donna) Frank, Sidney, MT & Harold (Edith) Frank, Billings, MT; sister: Esther (Allen) Peterson, Culbertson, MT; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren & two great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law: Doug (Caryn) Rein, Terry, MT; sister-in-law: Marguerite Rein, Great Falls, MT and several nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard & Elsie Frank; brothers: Ervin & Art Frank; son-in-law: Dennis Wheeler; brother-in-law: Robert Rein and sister & brother-in-law: Beverly & Roddy Reuther; 2 nieces: Suzann & Lisa Frank.
