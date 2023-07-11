Elroy Kittleson

Funeral Services were Friday July 7, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview, MT with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating. A luncheon followed this service for a time of fellowship and sharing.

Elroy was laid to rest at the Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, MT. Visitation was Thursday July 6, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

