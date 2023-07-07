Kittleson

ElRoy Kittleson, 89 of Fairview, Montana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, MT with family by his side.

ElRoy Kittleson was born on the 9th day of the 5th month on the 34th year (as he always used to say) to Jennie Euakima Storvik Kittleson and Henry Clarence Kittleson in Sidney, Montana. He was a younger brother to sister Helen, and older brother to Jim and Hank (Henry Jr.). They were raised on the family farm northwest of Fairview. As a child, he attended school at Nohly until the 8th grade – The old saying, “uphill both ways,” was a true story in his younger years!

