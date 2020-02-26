MISSOULA – Elsa Marie (Bartram) Wiebe was born October 19, 1925 to Frederick and Emma (Hagerott) Bartram. She was raised in Center, N.D., graduating from Center High School in 1943.
After attending Dickinson State College, she taught school in several country schools in North Dakota. She taught the Wiebe home school after marrying Jacob Wiebe, Jr. in 1946. After a year at the Wiebe farm, they moved to New Salem where Jake was employed by Helm Bros. Machine Shop. Elsa became office manager and both were employed until Helm Bros. moved to the Gascoyne, North Dakota coal mine. They resided there until 1950, when the business was sold to Knife River Coal Company and employees were then moved to Beulah, N.D.. Knife River Coal Company began mining coal in Montana in 1958 and again employees were moved, settling in Savage, Mont. This is where their children Jackie, Joel, Kristyn and Stephanie were raised and schooled.
Elsa was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family, adding foster children, mostly babies. She also enjoyed sewing Raggedy Ann and Andy doll sets for children, crocheting baby caps for Sidney Health Care newborns, baking angel food cakes for friends and The Sunrise Manor, an assisted living complex in Savage.
Elsa passed into eternity Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Preceding her in death are her husband; one child; her parents; two brothers; two sisters and her grandparents.
Surviving are her children, Jackie (Gene) Bergstedt, Joel (Carolyn) Wiebe, Kristyn Wiebe and Stephanie (Steve) Meismer; grandchildren, Lee (Rebekah) Bergstedt, Melissa Moore, David Wiebe and Sarah Meismer; great-grandchildren, Dylan Bergstedt, Caleb Chadwick, Arloa Bergstedt, Melina Moore, Kenyune Moore, Benjamin Wiebe, Cassie Wiebe, Josef Jordan and Piper Jordan.
Elsa accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior and enjoyed the journey through the Scriptures given to us by the inspiration of God. They are profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction and for instruction in righteousness that one may be made complete and thoroughly equipped for every good work.