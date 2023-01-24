Erna (Odenbach) Rau, 92

Our mom Erna (Odenbach) Rau, age 92 of Glendive, Montana, passed peacefully into her Lord’s presence on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
She was born in Bonesteel, South Dakota, on March 27, 1930 to Herman and Katherine (Bachman) Odenbach. As a family, her parents, brother Alvin, sister Alma, and Erna moved to Sidney, Montana, where they bought a farm. At a young age, Mom accepted Christ into her heart, and she attended church until her health declined.
Erna met Elmer in 1946, the man of her dreams – a cute, tall, farm boy. They were married in 1948. Together they made a life of farming and raising children, a son Darrell, and daughters Lynnette and Katherine. In 1958 they moved to Glendive, where they purchased a farm in West Glendive. Their son Donald was born in 1960.
While Elmer was busy farming, Mom helped as much as she could by raising children and cooking for the family and hired men. In 1985, a young man named Bryan Robson joined our family’s farming operations, and still is very important in our lives today.
Mom loved her family and made holidays special with delicious caramel rolls, kugel, pies, and all the foods she canned in the fall. Mom had a tradition of freezing corn every fall. The whole neighborhood would benefit from the sweet corn that Mom and Dad grew. Mom enjoyed making quilts and embroidering. She made quilts for all of her grandchildren. Mom loved to pay her organ when she thought no one was listening, but we were anyway.
Mom was very passionate about her faith and remaining active in her church. She taught Sunday School and participated in the lady’s prayer group, where she met lifelong friends. She was a prayer warrior for her church, children, and grandchildren.
Upon Dad retiring from farming in 2004 and his passing in 2010, Mom moved into Grandview Retirement Home in 2012. She remained there until 2018, when she moved into the GMC Extended Care. She resided there until her passing.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, of 61 years; her parents, brother Alvin, and sister Alma Kaiser.
Survivors include sons Darrell (Char) Rau of Steele, North Dakota, Don (Vicky) Rau of Glendive; daughters Lynnette (Will) Papka of Billings, Montana, Katherine (Joe) Sharbono of Glendive; grandchildren Tiffany, Jason, Amber, Bryan, Jennifer, Brad, Brittney, Blayne; 16 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law she loved dearly, Alvina, Donna, Carol, Joanie; special cousins Leonard and Hilda Mae; and very special niece LuAnn Price and son Shayne.
Memorials are suggested to the Glendive Alliance Church Missions at 105 Highland Park Road, Glendive, MT 59330.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Glendive Alliance Church with Pastor Phil Elmer and Ed Williamson officiating. Interment will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.