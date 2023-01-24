Erna (Odenbach) Rau, 92

Our mom Erna (Odenbach) Rau, age 92 of Glendive, Montana, passed peacefully into her Lord’s presence on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

She was born in Bonesteel, South Dakota, on March 27, 1930 to Herman and Katherine (Bachman) Odenbach. As a family, her parents, brother Alvin, sister Alma, and Erna moved to Sidney, Montana, where they bought a farm. At a young age, Mom accepted Christ into her heart, and she attended church until her health declined.

