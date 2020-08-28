Ernest Stordahl, 76
Ernest Stordahl, 76, of Sidney, Mont., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at St Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mont. A memorial service will be Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel.
Ernest “Ernie” Stordahl was born in Sidney, Mont. on Dec. 25, 1943, to Ervin and Adeline Stordahl of Fairview, Mont. He was born between his two sisters Alda Mae Cook, and Donna Ilene Skogen.
Ernie grew up on the family farm just northwest of Fairview, Mont. In the end, he still had a little farming left in his blood. He also made his career doing carpentry work while teamed up with Henry Jaskot of Sidney. Everyone in town knew Ernie and Henry were the “go to guys” to build your dreams! When building something complex, most people would ask, “How did you make that come together?” His response was always, “I’ll tell ya, it’s hard, but we did it fairly easily!”
He liked to collect guns, coins, knives, and enjoyed waxing his vehicles. Anyone who knew Ernie knew how fussy he was with work, vehicles, etc. While following his final wishes to a tee, we did break one rule. He always told us to bury him in his jeep. Baffled, we asked why? He said he has never been in a hole he couldn’t climb out of.
In 1982, Ernie was blessed with a son, who he named Joshua. Josh loved and admired his dad all the way up till the end. He also had the luck of going to work with his dad, where he learned all of his building skills.
Ernie was blessed to gain a daughter-in-law, Amy, and later two grandchildren, Madison and Jacob, whom he loved deeply. He loved to spoil them on their birthdays, Christmas, or whenever he felt like it.
His favorite things to do were to go shopping and go on road trips with Dee Johnson in his yellow jeep, for the past 3-1/2 years. All in all, Ernie was a kid at heart and truly enjoyed joking around. Ernie liked western movies like, Open Range, Tombstone, and every John Wayne movie ever made. He also enjoyed country music from George Strait, Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard, and the rest of his country music heroes.
Ernie lived a simple, good life, and enjoyed this valley, and most of the people in it. He will be greatly missed by many. We all love you, and will see ya on the other side, Papa Ernie.
Ernie was preceded in death by; his parents, Ervin Stordahl, Adeline Stordahl-Swenson, and stepfather, Henry Swenson; his sister Alda Mae (Sam) Cook; and his uncle, Earl Johnson.
Ernie is survived by; his son, Josh (Amy) Stordahl, and their children, Madison and Jacob Stordahl of Sidney; Dee Johnson of Sidney; and his sister Donna (Ardean) Skogen of Cartwright, N.D.