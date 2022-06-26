Ervin passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Sanford Hospital Hospice House on Broadway, in Fargo, ND, at the age of 86.
Ervin A. Schielke was born on October 19, 1935, at Tuttle, North Dakota to Ludwig and Marie (Mehrer) Schielke. He attended all 12 years of his schooling at Tuttle, graduating in 1953. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the US Navy where he completed three tours of duty aboard the USS Seminole AKA-104 in the Far East. Ervin enjoyed his service time and often recalled stories of those years. Upon his honorable discharge in October 1957, he was employed by MDU. He began his employment at the Heskett Station at Mandan and was transferred to the Lewis and Clark Station at Sidney, MT in 1958. In August 1979 he was transferred to Coyote Station at Beulah, ND. Ervin ended his 40-year career with MDU all in the Power Production Department with his retirement in December 1997.
On May 11, 1958, he married Viola Kruckenberg at English Lutheran Church in Tuttle, ND. Ervin was a quiet man who listened more than he talked. He was a gentleman and a man of high principles. His faith and family were most important in his life. He was devoted to his wife and children. Ervin always wanted the best for them. Her was a member of Zion Lutheran Church at Beulah and a Life Member of Germans from Russia Heritage Society. His talents were many in photography, art, and woodworking.
His wife, Vi, his daughter, Clarisa Schielke and daughter-in-law Huimin Schielke survive him. Other survivors are his brother, Calvin and Shirley Schielke, his son-in-law Dr. Borys Markewych, four grandchildren, Douglas and David Schielke, Adrian and Daria Markewych, a niece, Shyla Schielke and a nephew, Kenneth Schielke.
He was preceded by his son, Brian on September 2, 2020.
Interment is at the Veteran’s Cemetery, Mandan, ND.
Memorials will be given to the Germans from Russia Heritage Society Foundation Fund or the Zion Lutheran Endowment Fund.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 PM Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo – with a gathering one hour prior (live streamed on the funeral home website)
BURIAL: will be at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo. To sign the online guest book, please visit our website at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ervin Schielke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.