Esther Joanne (Borg) Steffan, 80, formerly of Fairview, Montana passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community in Denver, Colorado.
Esther was born in Oregon City, Oregon on May 4, 1941 to parents Jorgen and Frances (Udo) Borg. The family lived in Oregon for one and a half years before returning to Montana and living on the Borg home place in the Four Mile area near Fairview, Montana.
They were active members of the Scandinavia Evangelical Lutheran Church of Four Mile located just a half mile from home.
Esther attended Fairview School riding the school bus daily. She would walk or ride her bicycle to visit neighbor friends and some cousins.
Esther enjoyed working with the public and was employed for several years at the Fairview Bank in Fairview. Esther married Lee Steffan on March 22, 1963. They lived in Fairview and later moved to Sidney, Montana where they raised their family, welcoming a son, Lee Jorgen, born in 1964 and a daughter, Melanie Dawn, born in 1968.
While in Sidney, Esther worked various places including Amy’s Resale, Yellowstone Mercantile and Sidney Health Center.
Esther loved flowers and making arrangements. Her yard always had beautiful flowers every year.
In 1998 she moved to Aurora and later Parker, Colorado to be closer to her son Lee and grandsons Brandon, Alec and Riley. She worked for Burt Lincoln and Burt Mazda until retirement, a job she thoroughly enjoyed.
Her dog, Dallas, was her constant friend and companion.
For health reasons, in 2015 Esther entered Amberwood Court in Denver. She participated in activities and it didn’t take her long to take charge of the care of the flowerbeds. She was an avid reader and puzzle solver. She was a sports fan, watched games on TV and didn’t want any interruptions during games.
She was a perfectionist and always wanted things orderly and in place. It was important to her to have her hair fixed and she looked forward to frequent beautician visits.
Esther had a deep Christian faith. She would often say, “I belong to Jesus.” She would quote scripture and pray on the telephone with her close cousins in Montana.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, of 29 years; parents, Jorgen and Frances Borg; 16 aunts and uncles; one step-daughter, Victoria; and a step-grandson, Bret.
She is survived by a son, Lee and grandsons, Brandon, Alec and Riley Steffan of Parker; a daughter, Melanie (Chuck) Steffan of Everett, Washington, three step-children, Frederick, George and Sandra; step-grandchildren, Shawn and Dominick; brothers, Edwin Borg of Sidney and Paul (Sally) Borg of Fairview; a niece Maria (Gabriel) Flores of Miles City, Montana, three nephews, Joel (Jolene) Borg of Billings Montana, Benjamin (Ali) Borg of Sidney, Tyson Borg of Sidney; and numerous cousins.
A Memorial Service for Esther will be Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney with Pastor David Meehan officiating.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.