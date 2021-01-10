Ethel F. Stevens, 86
April 3, 1934 — Jan. 4, 2021
Funeral services for Ethel F. Stevens, 86, of Sidney are at 10 a.m., Monday January 11, 2021, at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Sunday, January 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church.
Ethel Francis Yadon was born on April 3, 1934, to James Silas and Rilla Meree (Scriver) Yadon at the Brodhead House, in Fairview, MT. She joined brothers, Rex Thompson, Ken Thompson, Nels Yadon, and Jim Yadon. She was later joined by siblings, Darlene Brodhead, Bobby Yadon, Don Yadon, Donna (Emly) Yadon, Judi (Yadon) McPheaters and Garry Yadon.
Ethel worked as a baker at the Super Valu Store in Fairview. Ethel married Leslie “Skee” Berndt, on September 16, 1972. After the marriage they made their home in Sidney where Ethel worked for the Sidney Dry Cleaners. It was hard to go anywhere in Sidney or Fairview, without seeing someone she wasn’t related to or knew.
Ethel loved to be outdoors fishing with Skee or doing yardwork together. Ethel and Skee didn’t travel much because “Skee would get lost going around the block.” Ethel and Skee went to Nig and Gladys Martin’s almost every weekend for dinner and Gladys’s chocolate cake, which Ethel always requested. Skee passed away in 1994.
Ethel and Ben Stevens were neighbors for about four years. Ethel was always outside working in her yard, keeping all the flowers and shrubs maintained. Ben always talked about getting the courage up to ask her out, it took him four years. They dated for a few years and were married on May 29, 1998.
Ethel had a big heart and welcomed Ben’s children as her own. She loved getting together with family, having barbecues, and taking trips to the west coast. She loved visiting other places and seeing new things. She had a loving personality, an infectious laugh, was generous, loved reading, and getting together with family and friends. One thing that sticks out about her is that she wasn’t a big fan of shopping, but seemed to have a lot of nice things. She had a way with dropping hints to Ben without actually saying what she wanted.
While traveling, Ethel got to see a lot of county, about 15 different states. Ethel was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for. After Ben passed away, in 2018, Adam and his sons would go over and watch murder mysteries with her. They had a lot of fun together watching those silly shows.
Ethel was a very elegant lady. She also had a stubborn streak. Once her mind was made up, there was no way to change it. Ethel never had kids of her own, but she loved her step kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews very much, and they adored her. Ethel’s family is so thankful they were able to spend so much time with her at the end of her life.
Ethel passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana.
Ethel is survived by; her son, Adam Stevens, of Sidney, MT; her daughters, Bonny Stevens, of Florida, and Deena Stevens, of Piculiar, MO; her sister, Judy McPheaters, of AK; and her two grandchildren, Ben and Lucas.
She was preceded in death by; her parents; her husbands-Leslie “Skee” Berndt and Ben Stevens; her brothers, Ken Thompson, Rex Thompson, Nels Yadon, Jim Yadon, Bob Yadon, Don Yadon, and Garry Yadon; and her sisters, Darlene Yadon and Donna Yadon.