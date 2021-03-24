Ethel Hawley, 95, of Fairview, Montana, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her home.
Memorial services and luncheon will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating.
Arragnements are under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
