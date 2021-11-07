Ethel Virginia Burau, 88, of Savage, Montana passed away on Oct. 17, 2021.
Virginia Burau was born in Richey, Montana in the year 1933 to Ted and Sophie Burau. She lived in Richey until the family moved to Savage in 1937. Virginia lived the rest of her life in the family home on Mesa Street.
Virginia attended Savage School for her formal education graduating in 1951. She continued to worked in the family store until 1969 and then became a painter with her very close friend Rosie LaFreniere. They painted together for well over 40 years and had several repeat customers. Virginia would also work the beet dump when harvest season occurred.
Virginia did many other things in her life to include looking out for brother Bob, playing drums in a local band, running a fair booth for many years with her mother, brother, and Rosie, the head cook. She loved drives around the country side, trips to Medora, camping, fishing and visiting on the front porch and was thrilled when her big brother, Junior, and family would come home to visit. Many friends and neighbors would join the family on the porch and you knew it was a good time when you could hear her infectious laugh.
Virginia was known as the unofficial historian of the town and the families that lived around the area to include Richey.
Virginia is survived by her niece Connie (Craig) Brewington and nephew Brett (Vicki) Burau, several great-great-great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Gene and Bob, and niece Brenda.
Special thanks to Sidney Health Center Extended Care who cared for Virginia for the last five years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of choice in her name.
Services will be held in spring of 2022 in Savage with interment at Glendive County Cemetery.