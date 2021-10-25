Ethel Virginia Burau, 88 Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Ethel Virginia Burau, 88Ethel Virginia Burau, 88, of Sidney, Montana passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Extended Care in Sidney.A Memorial Service for Ethel will be at a later date.Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Burau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sidney Condolence Memorial Service Ethel Virginia Burau Funeral Home Montana Picture Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection