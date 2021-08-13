Eugene “Gene” Francis Krueger
Eugene “Gene” Francis Krueger, 75, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care. Gene died after a battle with cancer.
He (Montana Slim) lived in Sidney except for two years in Missoula, a year in Arizona and two years in Bozeman while attending universities.
Following graduation, Gene taught at high schools in Rexburg, Idaho, Butte, Montana and Sidney.
Moving to an outside job, he worked in oil field operations where he enjoyed opportunities to apply his training in chemistry. Subsequently he was self-employed and enjoyed going to auctions where he added to his collection of old cars and antiques. A highlight of each year was the Threshing Bee in Crosby, ND, where he enjoyed the company of many friends who also enjoyed old cars and tractors, especially the steamers.
He loved his Weimaraner dogs, Hannibal, Hanna, Malibu, Gussie, Bubba and Lucy.
Eugene is survived by his brother, David A. Krueger (Minnie) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and four nephews and a niece.
He was was preceded in death by his father, Francis W. Krueger, his mother, Belle Mae Krueger, his sister, Ila Mae Jensen (Einer) and a nephew.
A graveside memorial service for Gene will be on 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Sidney Cemetery with Pastor Sione Fungalei officiating. Visitation for Gene will be on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fulkerson’s Memorial Chapel in Sidney, Montana.
The family is under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.