Eugene "Gene" Nordberg left this world Sept. 26, 2020.
His was a life well lived. Gene was born in Little Falls Minnesota to Elmer and Katherine Nordberg. After graduating from the MN School of Business in 1951 he and his new bride, Shirley moved to Sidney, where he took a job at Yoder Motors, then Larson Motors.
Within six years they had four children, Candy, Kim, Tom, and Susan. In 1963-1965 they were blessed with two more boys Robert and Christopher. In 1976, the family moved to Bowman ND following the opportunity of owning their own business, Nordberg Chevrolet.
In 1985 the Nordberg family was delivered a mighty blow when Shirley died after a 4 year battle with cancer. Gene met and married Noel Brooks and a new chapter began for them both. Gene loved to garden, golf, play cards, and sing in the church choir. He served as a member of the Sidney City Council, was a proud member of Rotary, Kiwanis, and Toastmasters. He sat on the boards of the Bowman Hospital and the Lutheran Church of Bowman.
He was especially proud to be awarded Eagle Scout as a young man, living in Little Falls MN. He was a man of deep faith and compassion. His voice was one the angels will envy.
Gene is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister and wife Shirley. He is survived by his wife Noel, children, Candy (Russ) Kimball (Sunday), Thomas (Gail), Susan (Clifford), Robert (Marina), Christopher (Andrea) and many grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.