Eva Jane (Gartner) Anderson peacefully reunited with her husband, Ivan, early in the morning of Aug. 14, 2021 at Logan hospital in Kalispell.
She was born in Sidney, Montana to Joseph Gartner and Mary Kathryn (Lynde) Gartner on March 1, 1934. She was the second oldest of ten girls.
Eva attended the Brorson country school until 8th grade and then graduated from Sidney High School in 1951.
On March 14, 1953, she married Ivan Anderson, son of Lars and Agnes Anderson. They had three children, Steve, Roni, and Laura.
In the spring of 1968 Ivan and Steve moved to Libby to see about working on the Libby damn. That fall Eva and her girls followed. In November of 1968 the family moved to Eureka.
Eva was very involved with the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, VFW, her Wednesday lunch group and playing cards with friends every Friday.
Eva is preceded in death by her husband Ivan; parents Joe and Kathryn; son-in-law Richard Gutierrez; sisters Patricia and Russell Denowh, and Jacklyn and David Gilman.
She is survived by her son, Steven Anderson of Eureka, Montana; daughters, Roni Hanifen (Tom) of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Laura Gutierrez of Byron, Wyoming; Six grandchildren, Thomas Hanifen (Jaclyn) of McLean, Virginia, Chad Gutierrez (Mandy), and Ryan Gutierrez (Jessi), and Amber Gutierrez, all of Powell, Wyoming, Kayla Blackmon (Jordan) of Springfield, Missouri; and special friend Debbie Schreiber.
Six great grandchildren, Kathryn and Lauren Hanifen, Hadley Gutierrez and Naomi, Jayden, Jeremiah and Keelee Blackmon; seven of her sisters, Shirley LaMotte, Margaret (Gordon) Bradley, Karen (Rich) Rogers, Paula (Mike) McLain, Carla (Cardwell) Berg, Donnell (Richard)Olesky, and Diane (Curt) Prchal; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of Eva Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.