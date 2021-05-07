On May 5, 2021, Eva Mary (Binstock) Kuylen, 91, went to be with her beloved husband, Louie, her infant daughter, Mary Kay, her parents, Clement and Theresa (Huschka) Binstock, her six sisters, five brothers and their spouses and her son-in-law, Gregg Burns. What a grand occasion that must have been! Eva always mentioned how much she missed all of her brothers and sisters, since she was the last one living.
Eva was born on a hot and humid day on July 15, 1929, on the family farm in South Heart, North Dakota. She had to grow up fast with added responsibilities of helping her parents on the farm, as well as helping her older siblings with their growing families. When she turned 18 years old, she moved to Bismarck, North Dakota to try her hand at various trades. She came back to South Heart in June of 1953 and met the love of her life, Louie Kuylen, at a dance.
One day shy of four months later, they were married on Oct. 13, 1953. They were blessed with five children - Emily, Ruth, Mary Kay, Mark and Philip.
In July of 1956, they moved to Sidney, Montana where they lived for 64 years. Her husband Louie passed away in 2017 and Eva remained in her home with the help of family and friends. In their years of marriage, Eva and Louie enjoyed traveling, especially their trip to Holland to meet Louie’s family.
Eva worked at Safeway, Holly Sugar, Baker Boy Bakery, Triangle, and The Depot, all while raising her family with love and patience.
Eva was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and was a life member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She enjoyed Bingo, gambling, playing cards, doing word search books and taking her naps!
Eva’s passing will leave a big void in the lives of her children and all who knew her.
Eva is survived by her four children, Emily (Ken) Hoff, Ruth Burns, Mark Kuylen and Philip Kuylen; her nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren and one more due soon.
Eva’s family wishes to give special thanks to the MonDak Nursing Girls and her many friends who Eva thought of as family, who loved and cared for Eva over the past several years.
Wake services will be held Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Mass of the Christian Burial for Kuylen will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil and Father Callistus “Cally” Igwenagu as co-presiders. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.