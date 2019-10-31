Everett A. Hurley, age 57, of Williston, ND, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 outside of Trenton, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family.
Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Brian Knutson will officiate. Burial will be in Buford Cemetery in Buford, ND. A family service open to the public will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, November 4, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Monday from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm and at the church one hour prior to services on Tuesday.