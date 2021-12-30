Florence “Velma” Johnson, 96, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care.
Velma was born on Nov. 7, 1925 in Vida, Montana to Pearle and Irene (Zumsteg) Cooper. She lived on her parents homestead till the age of 3. They then moved to Axtel, Montana where she graduated from the eighth grade.
The most important thing that happened was when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 15.
She graduated from Richey High School in 1946. In the fall of 1947, Velma moved to Sidney, Montana where she worked at various places.
In 1951, she enrolled in Prairie Bible Institute at Alberta, Canada.
In 1952, Velma married Donald K. Johnson. They lived and took over his parent’s farm in Sidney and had two children - Jacqueline Pamela arrived in 1960, followed by Philip Donald in 1963.
In 1987, Velma and DK moved into Sidney. She always raised a big garden, canning and freezing many things. She kept busy teaching Sunday school and helping with many things at the First Baptist Church.
For many years she ran a Christian Gift Shop called Vee Jays.
Her husband, DK passed away in 2017 and Velma continued to live in Sidney.
She leaves: her son, Philip (Robyn) Johnson; their children, Jesse Johnson, Katie (Jeremy) Geyer, Matthew Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Trevor Suko and Scott (Lindsey) Suko; Jackie’s children, Melissa (Greg) Kozma, Jessica Keele, Derek Deitsch and Erika Deitsch (Justin); along with 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Pearle and Irene Cooper; her husband, DK Johnson; her daughter, Jacqueline Deitsch; brother, Lloyd cooper; sister, Winona Cooper; great-grandson, Noah; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services for Velma were at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney, Montana with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Interment was held in the Sidney Cemetery in Sidney under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Visitation was Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
