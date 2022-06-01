Frances W. Volbrecht, 97

Graveside services for Frances Volbrecht, 97, of Bozeman, Montana, will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Richland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sidney, Montana. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Frances Volbrecht passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Bozeman, Montana at the age of 97. Frances was born in Intake, Montana on July 4, 1924, to Mary and Clay Keysor and attended school in Glendive.
Frances married Albert D. Volbrecht on August 31, 1945, and they raised four children. Frances and Albert were married for 64 years before he passed away in 2009. Frances taught school for 40+ years, mostly teaching the 3rd and 4th grades. She taught school in Bloomfield, Three Buttes, Lambert, Savage, and Sidney. Frances and Albert lived on a ranch and enjoyed participating in rodeos in Montana and North Dakota. Frances was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary since 1968 and the Teacher’s Association.
She is survived by her children Pam (John) Young, Clyde Park, MT, Doug (Karen) Volbrecht, Ovid, ID, Zane Volbrecht, Sidney, MT, her daughter-in-law, Jeannine Volbrecht, Sidney, MT, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her brother Lyle (Harumi) Keysor.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Volbrecht, her parents Mary and Clay Keysor, her oldest son Jerry Volbrecht, her sister Margie, brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Betty Keysor.
