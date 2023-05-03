Mass of the Christian Burial for Francis “Frank” Reed, 90, Savage, MT are at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, MT with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. A luncheon will follow the services at Ned Shinnick Hall. Wake Services are at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, MT. Visitation is on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Frank Reed left this world on April 5, 2023 to join his beloved wife for their 70th wedding anniversary, celebrating with his savior Jesus Christ, his parents and all his siblings who had passed before him. Frank was residing at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Montana at the time of his passing.
Francis Mark Reed was born October 5, 1932, in Mankato, Minnesota to Fred and Mae (Gettis) Reed. He grew up on his family’s farm until he was sixteen and then worked for various farmers in Minnesota. He met and married his beautiful wife, Vivian Thomas, on April 28, 1953.
Frank joined the Navy in 1952. He was stationed on the USS Wasp; he made a trip around the world while he was on the ship and was discharged in 1956. He served during the Korean Conflict.
Frank and Vivian later settled in Savage where they raised their ten children. They were members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Savage. Frank and Vivian ran their own business leveling land for the Yellowstone valley’s farmers; many who became dear friends. They spent some time living in British Columbia which became a family adventure full of wonderful memories. They enjoyed horse racing and ventured into owning and training thoroughbreds in Montana and Canada.
Frank is survived by his children, Greg (Kris), Tony (Chris) Pat (Georgeline), Ron (Jackie), Fred (Debbie), Doug, Chery Schmidt (Dean), Ryan, Bruce (Jody) and the “baby” Mary Quiroz (Tom). There are countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren to carry on his name.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, PO Box 95, Savage, Montana 59262.