Francis “Frank” Reed, 90

Mass of the Christian Burial for Francis “Frank” Reed, 90, Savage, MT are at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, MT with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. A luncheon will follow the services at Ned Shinnick Hall. Wake Services are at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, MT. Visitation is on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Frank Reed left this world on April 5, 2023 to join his beloved wife for their 70th wedding anniversary, celebrating with his savior Jesus Christ, his parents and all his siblings who had passed before him. Frank was residing at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Montana at the time of his passing.

