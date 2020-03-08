Funeral services for Franklin “Frank” Southern, 86 of Fairview, Mont. are at 2 p.m, Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Fairview Alliance Church in Fairview with Pastor Kelly Sloan officiating. Cremation will follow services and his cremains will be interred in the Circle Cemetery, Circle, Mont. at a later date under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Frank passed away on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, surrounded by his family at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, Mont.
Franklin D Southern was born in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina to George and Bertha Southern. Raised on a tobacco farm, he was the youngest of six children. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force and served 22 years.
In 1956 he married Eunice Curtiss in Hemet, Calif. To this union three children were born. Throughout the years of serving his country he was able to show his family the world.
In 1997, after retiring from the military, life lead the family to Circle, Mont. He worked at the Super Valu for a short time before coming to Fairview to manage the local Super Valu grocery store. He and his wife eventually purchased the store and ran it for 13 more years before “finally” retiring.
Frank enjoyed golfing. He never claimed to be good at it, but always enjoyed the game. Buying and selling cars was a fun hobby of his. For 18 years, he and Eunice traveled the entire United States RV-ing.
In 2013, when the oil boom hit the area, they moved to Forsyth, Mont. In 2018, when his health declined, they moved back to Fairview to be closer to their children.
Frank was preceded in death by his son Gary, his parents George and Bertha (Holyfield) Southern, three sisters and two brothers, his father- and mother-in-law Francis and Christine Curtiss of Circle, Mont., and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Frank is survived by his wife Eunice of 63 years, his son Greg Southern and daughter Brenda Riedel, both of Fairview, Mont., six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please make it to the Fairview Fire Department or the Fairview Ambulance Service.