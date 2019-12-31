G’Nell Sundheim passed away at home surrounded by her husband and daughters in the early morning on Sunday, December 29th. G’Nell fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
G’Nell was born in Sidney Montana, on October 10, 1955. She was the second of four children born to Harry and Helen Schmitt. G’Nell worked various jobs throughout her young life. The very first being at the Centre Theater, which fit well with her vivacious personality and where no person was a stranger to her. G’Nell graduated from Sidney High School in 1975. She then attended Beauty School in Havre, MT to obtain her cosmetology license. G’Nell was able to balance her work life and family life as a hairdresser. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her daughters, they were her pride and joy. G’Nell especially loved her role as GeGe. To say she spoiled her grandson is an understatement. One of the first words she taught Jonathan was “shoppin”. On one visit to Bismarck G’Nell had him chanting, “Dollar Store, Dollar Store!” G’Nell’s mothering was not limited to her daughters. She included the girls’ friends to the point they nicknamed her “Big Nell”.
In the spring of 1984, her knight in shining armor, came driving up in his 68’ Corvette and swept her of her feet. Favorite dates for Jerry, G’Nell and the girls were riding in the Corvette. The love of her life and best friend eloped to Havre where they were married on July 5, 1984. Gerald and G’Nell resided on the family farm in Fairview for twenty-one years until his job relocated him to Colstrip in 2004.
G’Nell was an active member of the Catholic Daughters at St. Matthew’s Church. The church was a very special place that was near and dear to her heart. She participated in the Cum Christo for a number of years. G’Nell also enjoyed being a member of the Women of the Moose, holding various offices and achieving different honors.
G’Nell was meticulous in all aspects of her life. She kept an immaculate house. It was not uncommon to hear her whistling while vacuuming at 1 a.m. Her attention to detail was obvious in her hardanger and crafting. She enjoyed gifting her beautiful works of art to family and friends. G’Nell was especially proud of the Christening gown she made for her grandson which received top honors at the Richland County Fair.
G’Nell is survived by her husband, Gearld “Jerry” Sundheim of Colstrip; daughters, Michell “Chellie” (Kirt) Gordon of Yuma, AZ, Jeri “Toadie” (Paul) Matthews of Bismarck, ND; grandson Jonathan Matthews also of Bismarck; bother Karlon (Helen) Schmitt of Sidney MT. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who called her Uncle Nell.
G’Nell is preceded in death by her loving parents Harry and Helen Schmitt, her beloved brothers Kennard & Kerwin Schmitt, and her grandparents Kenneth & Sylvia (Sheehan) Schow, Felep & Amelia (Kaufman) Schmitt.
A celebration of G’Nell’s life will be held for the family at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home, 315 2nd Street NW, Sidney, MT on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 beginning at 6 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 219 7th Street SE, Sidney, MT, on Friday January 3rd, 2020 beginning at 4 p.m. Cremation will take place after the funeral with interment to follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in memory of G’Nell to the American Cancer Society, Billings Clinic Cancer Center, or Bismarck Cancer Center. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fulkersons.com