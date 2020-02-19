Mass of the Christian Burial for Gabriel “Gabe” Fischer, 88 of Sidney, Mont., formerly of Savage, is at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney. Father Jim O’Neil is the presider.
Wake services are at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Mont., under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
On the afternoon of February 15, 2020, Gabriel “Gabe” Dominick Fischer passed away peacefully at his residence, with his daughter by his side. Gabe was 88 years old.
Gabe was born the fourth of nine children to John and Margaret (Hirsch) Fischer on May 28, 1931. When old enough to carry buckets of water from the creek to the house, upon arrival at the house the buckets would be less than half full, due to his tripping because he was so pigeon-toed.
Gabe joined the National Guard in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1959.
Gabe married Viola Huber on June 2, 1952 at St. Philomena’s in Sidney, Mont. To this union five children were born: Renita, Gabriel (Bim), Dennis, Deborah and Greg.
Gabe farmed the first of many years of his life and then rented out the farm and started a construction/carpentry business after remodeling the house on the farm. The first summers of the construction business consisted of hiring high school kids and traveling around northeastern Montana, erecting grain bins. Erecting grain bins soon turned into building pole barns, houses and many remodel projects around the Sidney area. During his construction years, he also raised sheep and a large garden, paying special attention to the watermelon patch.
More than anything Gabe loved kids, especially his 16 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. He followed Sidney Eagles and Savage Warriors Sports, having grandkids who played sports at both schools. Consequently, he attended many basketball and football games along, with concerts and Christmas programs, always supporting his grandkids. Gabe also followed Sidney Eagles wrestling very closely, as Guy Melby was one of the high school kids he hired years earlier to erect grain bins.
After semi-retiring, Gabe spent his time having coffee with friends in Savage, solving all the world’s problems, reading, and caring for the large yard on the farm.
Leaving the farm behind, Gabe moved into Sidney two years ago, which was a very difficult move for him. He spent his time reading, watching Fox News and following the stock market. Putting puzzles together, dining out and visiting with friends — with his very special friend Irene Emly — was probably his favorite pastime.
Gabe was preceded in death by: his parents, John & Margaret (Hirsch) Fischer; spouse Viola; sisters Cecelia Pfau, Laverne Jorgensen and Mary Fischer; brothers Joe, Bill and Leo Fischer.
Gabe is survived by: daughters, Renita (Dennis) Welnel and Deborah (Jeff) Bouchard, both of Sidney, Mont.; sons: Gabriel (Bim) Fischer, Belgrade, Mont., Dennis (Aldis) Fischer, Fairview, Mont., and Greg (Colleen) Fischer of Savage, Mont.; sister Johanna Mann (Curtis Basiak) of Sidney, Mont. and Ted (Terry) Fischer of Houston, Texas.
Also surviving Gabe are his grandchildren: Darryn (Jodi) Welnel, Melyssa (Randy) Bauer, Keely (Tom) Ryles, Melanie (Rick) Edwards, Coby Fischer, Chad (Becky) Phillipi, Kirsten (Richard) Hall, Kyla Fischer, Heidy (Curtis) MacGrady, Brady (Megan) Bouchard, Jessica (Jerren) Erickson, Nikki (Brady) Reuter, Amanda (Jory) Bundy, Ryan (Kodi) Fischer, Annie Leien, and Amy Love, and his 35 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the MonDak Visiting Nurses & Hospice for their care and compassion these past couple months. Thank you to Father Jim and Father Callie for the home visits and to the Homebound Ministries for their services.
Memorials in Gabe’s name can be made to the Foundation for Community Care, MonDak Heritage Center, and the MonDak Visiting Nurses and Hospice.