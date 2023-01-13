Gail Hambro, 71

Funeral Service will be Saturday January 14, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Faith Alliance Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor Paul Turek presiding. Visitation will be Friday January 13, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel Sidney, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Gail was born to Rose and Raymond Monson on November 22, 1951 in Crosby, North Dakota. She spent her whole childhood there, graduating in 1969. As a child she enjoyed the outdoors, spending most of her time outside. When she was inside, she loved listening to Elvis songs. She really took a liking to bowling and got quite good at it. She was active in bowling leagues in her adult life and had many trophies. She even went to Vegas to participate in bowling tournaments.

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Hambro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments