Gail Hambro, 71

Funeral Service will be Saturday January 14, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Faith Alliance Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor Paul Turek presiding. Visitation will be Friday January 13, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel Sidney, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Gail was born to Rose and Raymond Monson on November 22, 1951 in Crosby, North Dakota. She spent her whole childhood there, graduating in 1969. As a child she enjoyed the outdoors, spending most of her time outside. When she was inside, she loved listening to Elvis songs. She really took a liking to bowling and got quite good at it. She was active in bowling leagues in her adult life and had many trophies. She even went to Vegas to participate in bowling tournaments.
Shortly after graduating, Gail moved to Sidney, Montana. She worked as a bartender at the Triangle Night Club for many years, where she met her husband, Richard Hambro. They had three beautiful children: Christy, Rick, and Amber. They married shortly after Rick was born in 1982. After Amber was born, Gail became a stay-at-home mom. When Amber got older, Gail worked at Loaf N Jug for a few years before retiring.
While her kids were growing up she was active in their school sport activities. She loved watching her son wrestle and went to many of his tournaments to support him. She also loved to watch her oldest daughter play volleyball and her youngest daughter in gymnastics and soccer.
One of Gail’s passions was her grandchildren. She loved them all so much and was supportive in all their activities. She went to every preschool graduation, holiday concert, and sport activity to watch. One of the kids’ favorite things to do was stop at Grandma’s house to get ice cream after a fun day of swimming. Gail would even stop at her children’s houses some days on her walks to bring her grandchildren snacks (mostly, candy). Gail loved her sweets, especially jelly beans and would always ask her kids to pick up multiple pies for holiday gatherings. Her favorite football team was the Minnesota Vikings and she would rarely miss watching a game.
Gail had a rough few years with her health. In 2018-19 she found out she had lung cancer. She completed radiation treatments that cleared the cancer, but her health seemed to get worse from there. On November 29, 2022, Gail had a massive stroke which sent her to Billings where she eventually passed. She put on a good fight, but her body was just too weak.
Gail is survived and missed by: her children Christy (Steve) Barbosa, Rick Hambro (Shayla Hurley), and Amber Hambro (Justin Harris); her grandchildren Kobe Hambro, Talina Hambro, Cayden Hambro, Bridget Hambro, Christine Hambro, Dylan Villegas, Chloe Barbosa, Alivia Barbosa, Nevaeh Harris, and Lucille Harris; siblings Karen Bakke, Doug (Denise) Monson, Debbie Monson, and Warren (Becky) Monson; and several nieces and nephews.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Ray Monson; brother, Jimmy Monson; niece, Holly Bakke; and grandson, Tucker Harris.
