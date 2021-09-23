Gail M. Christensen, 78, of Sidney, Montana passed away early in the morning on Sept. 20, 2021.
Gail was born on July 22, 1943 in Sidney, Montana to Victor and Anna (Zimmerle) Bostrom. She was the third child of six children.
Gail grew up in the Sidney area, attending the Hardy Country School and Sidney High School.
She was united in marriage to William (Bill) Christensen in 1961 and to this union was born two children, Cindy Gail and Bryan William. Gail and Bill were divorced in 1974.
Gail began her working career for the Safeway in the bakery department. She moved to the Richland County Assessor Office and eventually became the County Assessor, retiring in 2007.
She was a member of the Elks, the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, Peoples Congregational Church and a lifetime member of the Ladies of the Moose. Gail was an avid volunteer sharing her baking abilities with these organizations and the community.
Gail enjoyed being active in the community, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She had a love for collecting owls, coffee cups, and all kinds of jewelry.
After several years of failing health, Gail moved to the Sidney Health Center Extended Care in June 2021.
Gail is survived by; her children, Cindy and Bryan of Sidney; her grandchildren, Zachary (Angela) of Spring Valley, California, Brianna of Sidney; her great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Elle, and Zoey; her brothers, Orlon (Bobbie) Bostrom and Keith (Paula) Bostrom of Sidney; her sister, Charlotte (Bruce) Breitling of Bozeman, Montana; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Bostrom of Sturgis, South Dakota; and numerous nephews, and nieces.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, brother Leland (Sonny) Bostrom, sister, Sharon Frasca, and Rudy Shields (special friend).
Visitation for Gail M. Christensen will be held Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at People’s Congregational Church in Sidney with Pastor Susan Watterson officiating.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gail Christensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.