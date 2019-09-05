Funeral services for Gale A. Geiser, 68, of Fairview, MT are at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Gale passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his home in Fairview.

