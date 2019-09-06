Funeral services for Gale A. Geiser, 68, of Fairview, MT are at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Gale Allan Geiser was born on June 28, 1951 in Riverdale, ND to parents Martin and Sibyl (Lind) Geiser. Gale graduated from Mandaree High School in 1970. In 1973 he enlisted and served 2 years in the U.S. Army. In 1974 he met and married Debra Holmes and had two beautiful children, Steven and Buffy. They later divorced and in 1990 he met Mary Norgard and they had 29 wonderful years together.
Gale worked numerous jobs in his younger years including bartending, construction and truck driving, but he found his real career in the oil field for 42 years, doing everything from being a roustabout to pumper. Gale also had his own backhoe service in the 1990’s, but decided working for someone else was the way to go. Prior to his retirement in June of 2016, his last ten years of work was with Petro-Hunt.
Gale loved fishing, especially with his kids, and on his bucket list was a fishing trip for salmon and halibut in Alaska. He was able to fulfill that wish in July of 2019 with his kids, Steve and Buffy.
Gale also enjoyed bow hunting and looking for elk with longtime friend, Craig Hall. The stories he would tell about these trips and the memories they made, put a smile on anyone listening.
Gale had a lifelong passion for horses as well as a natural love of all animals. But his greatest love was spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. He was so lovable that just about every child that met him, called him Papa.
Gale passed away at his home surrounded by family on September 4, 2019 after his struggle with cancer.
Gale is survived by his wife Mary, son Steve Geiser of Sidney, daughter Buffy Olson of Fairview, grandchildren Kade Pederson of Williston, ND, Cile and Keelen Geiser both of Sidney, MT, Ciara (Chad) Dunn of Sidney, Austin Singer of Williston, ND, great granddaughter Kinlee Buckles and baby Dunn arriving in March 2020, and honorary grandchildren Hope Sorenson and Tucker Moore. Sisters-Shirley Hovda and Mary Lou Bercier both of Minot, ND, Brothers-Larry (Elouise) Geiser of Glasgow, MT and Eugene(Elaine) Geiser of Williston, ND, sister-in-law Jeannie Norgard, and brother-in-law Rick Leach both of Sheridan, WY as well as many nieces and nephews, including nephew Dillon, who came to stay with and help take care of “Uncle Bubba” during his last days.
Gale is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Sibyl Geiser, brother Jim Geiser, and sister-in-law Ardis Leach. Memorials may be made to Hospice or a charity of your choice in memory of Gale.