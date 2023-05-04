Gary Ernest Morken, 81

It is with great sadness that we announce Gary Ernest Morken, age 81, passed away from dementia at the Montana Veteran’s Home in Columbia Falls on April 30th, 2023.

Born in Conrad, MT to Archie & Mollie (Island) Morken on 6/2/41 Gary grew up in Cut Bank & Polson.

