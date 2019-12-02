A memorial service for Gary Jackson, 63 of Sidney will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00AM, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Gary passed away Thursday morning, November 14, 2019, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT.
Gary Lee Jackson was born July 19, 1956 in Grafton, ND to Gerald and Darleen McFarlane Jackson. He graduated high school in Glasgow, MT and attended Montana State University and the University of North Dakota earning his law degree.
Gary started his practice in Glendive, MT in 1982 where he worked for Simonton and Howe, eventually becoming partner. It was in Glendive that he met Connie Deines and they were married on May 6, 1989. They moved to Sidney in 1990 where he continued his law practice as well as being part owners of the Cattle-AC. Gary was forced to close his office in 2017 due to health issues.
Gary was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan, as a season ticket holder for many years, he enjoyed going to games. He also loved to hunt and fish, snowmobile, playing darts, riding horses, his dog Daisy, and traveling where Mexico was his favorite place to go.
Gary was preceded in death by his father Gerald, his grandparents, and his uncle Gordon McFarland, and Aunt Lois Hansen.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Connie, son James Russell Jackson, daughters Nikki Autumn (Josh) Ogle and Shelby Jackson, and three grandchildren; Ava, Asher & Zaylan, brother, Greg (Robin) Jackson, nephew Nicholas (Stacey) Jackson, and nieces; Angela (Chris) DuBois, Jeanette (Randy) Brown and Casey Jackson.