Gary Victor Callantine of Saint Marie, Montana succumbed to cancer on Feb. 17, 2022 at his nephew Larry’s home in Sidney, Montana.
Gary was born in Bozeman, Montana on Sept. 8, 1950 and grew up in Belgrade, graduating from high school there as salutatorian of the Class of 1968.
Gary loved and studied history all his life. His recall for names, times and events was astounding.
He believed in the constitution of the USA and the rights and freedoms it is designed to afford us.
Growing up, Gary learned to hunt and fish like his father before him. He recently reminisced with his family about the gun and border collie (Boots) and duck hunting on Baker Creek. While living at St. Marie he took pleasure in tracking the migration of the several species of ducks that migrated each year.
Gary retired from Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado and served in the Army National Guard Logistics (helicopter) transport maintenance. Gary also served 10 years as Secretary/Treasurer for Golden Happel & Associates.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Vic and Flossie Callantine.
He is survived by his sister, Sharon Christensen; brother, Douglas W Callantine; niece, Brenda (Mike) Gallagher; nephews, Larry (Tami), Leo (Andi), Shawn (Corinna), and Craig Christensen; and their families as well as his Callantine cousins; and his special friends Dan (Ingrid) Happel as well as Cindi and Talin Laffin.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Meadow View Cemetery in Manhattan, Montana.
