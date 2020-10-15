Funeral services for Gene Carr, 43, of Fairview, MT, are at 2:00 PM (MST) Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Richland County Event Center in Sidney. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery in E. Fairview, ND. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney and one hour prior to the Funeral under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Gene Fredrick Carr was born February 25, 1977 in Williston, ND to Benton and Debra (Thompson) Carr. He was their first born. A sister, Amanda, joined them on January 22, 1983.
Gene attended school all his life in Fairview, MT graduating in May of 1996. Following graduation he attended UND-Williston, making the Dean’s list, and graduating in 1998 with a degree in auto tech. During that time he worked at NAPA auto parts. In the summers he worked for Loren Young on his farm where he loved his work and grew to love the family. He also worked a couple of campaigns at Holly Sugar.
On November 16, 1999 he welcomed his first and only daughter, Brianna Dawn. She was the apple of his eye. He loved watching her grow up and then seeing her graduate in May 2019.
In 2001 he began working at Cenex in Fairview as a mechanic. This is where, in 2003, he met his future wife Tami. She delivered parts to him every day from Hedahl’s. They fell in love and married September 27, 2006 in Las Vegas, NV. They had just celebrated 14 years together. To this union he gained two bonus sons and two bonus daughters.
In 2004 the oilfield was calling out to him and he began working for B&G Production for Rocky and Martha Gorder. He loved this job and everyone he worked with, and being able to work outside fixing and checking oil wells. In 2012 he began working for Crestwood Midstream LLC. He felt at home there. He worked hard and enjoyed the many aspects of the job, and all of the people that he met and worked with, and made many new friends. He took this job very seriously, eventually making supervisor. On April 14 of this year he was laid off due to COVID-19 and the oil prices crashing. This hit him very hard. He had never not worked and he just wasn’t sure what to do. He became very depressed which in part led to his death.
Gene took being a Papa very seriously. He was a very loved Papa to 10 grandchildren. He spent many hours playing on the floor with cars, Barbie babies and puzzles. There wasn’t anything Papa couldn’t fix for them. He liked playing hide and seek with them and scaring them. Popcorn night was a favorite and he spent many hours watching mud races and monster truck videos with them. He also took being an uncle very seriously. He spent many hours playing games and singing Karaoke with all three nieces. Gene’s favorite hobby was snowmobiling. He loved his Polaris sled and adding extras on to make it louder and faster. We had a lot of good trips to West Yellowstone with plans for more this winter. He was in his happy place when sledding, and always said that he wished it would stay winter all year round. He enjoyed darts on Friday nights and Monday night leagues. He was very good and top of his league for a couple of years back then. He loved playing with all of his teammates and partners, especially his dad and best friend John Falkenhagen. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and boating at Tobacco Gardens with family and friends.
Gene passed away at his home on October 6, 2020. He has left a huge hole in our circle. He was a man with a huge heart and unconditional love, and the best giggle that won’t be forgotten. He will be very missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gene was preceded in death by his grandpa Darl Thompson, grandparents Bromley and Sarabell Carr, aunt Ella Storm and his father-in-law Ron Stover, who was very special to Gene.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years Tami, parents Benton and Debra Carr, daughter Brianna (Michael) Carr, sister Amanda Bartels and nieces Faith, Hope and Paisley, grandma Rose Thompson, bonus sons Derek (Nikki) Judd and Korey (Brook) Judd, bonus daughters Shantel (Nicole) Ceranek, Jessica (Robert) Hed, grandkids Ashlyn, Hallie, Carter, Natalie, Ryder, Alexa, Alex, Brynlee, Braxtyn and Ciara, very special mother-in-law Linda Stover and many aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.