Funeral services for Gene Carr, 43, of Fairview, MT, are at 2:00 PM (MST) Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Richland County Event Center in Sidney. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery in E. Fairview, ND. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney and one hour prior to the Funeral under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Gene passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home in Fairview, MT.