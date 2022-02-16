Genevieve “Jenny” Bernadette (Schmidt) Rice, 88, of Intake, Montana followed Jesus home on Feb. 11, 2022 at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana.
She was born to George and Barbara Armbrust Schmidt on Nov. 1, 1933 in Manning, ND. Jenny had eleven siblings, Marian, Raymond, Magdalene, Florian, Tillie, Rose, Jerome, Andrew, Philip, and twin brothers George and Matthew.
While she was a young lady, she worked at the Super Value grocery store. There was a young fellow (George Rice, Jr.) who delivered meat that she thought was quite handsome and he thought she was a very nice young lady. They would go dancing and roller skating for entertainment. So began the relationship that lasted 68 1/2 years. George and Jenny were married June 1, 1953. They had three children, Debbie (Ned) Sikveland, Dan (Debbie Alberg) and David (Jo Kauffman).
Together they farmed near Intake for years. Jenny was very involved in many community projects and events. She was active in 4-H when her children were members and continued to support the program after her grandkids were members. She loved her Cowbelles. She especially loved getting ready for the GATE (Glendive Ag Trade Expo) show. Peeling those real potatoes for the roast beef lunches was a priority. Jenny was a GATE committee member. She helped keep the EPEC (Eastern Plains Event Center) up and running. She was involved in many other organizations in her eighty-eight years but her biggest baby was St. Michael’s Catholic church in Savage, Montana. She planted many flowers, made countless rounds around the church mowing the grass and watering it so she could do it again. Jenny made sure all of the church linens were clean and bright white. Her weekly Mass was the highlight of her week.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Marian, Raymond, Magdalene, Florian, Tillie, Rose, Jerome, infant brother Philip and great-grandson Judah Lachmann.
Jenny is survived by her husband George; children, Debbie (Ned) Sikveland, Dan (Debbie) Rice, and David (Jo) Rice; siblings Andrew, George, and Matthew; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Rex (Kacie) Sikveland (Tristan, Beau, Chassie, and Maysen), Heidi (Reever) Nelson (Spencer, Brock, Aspen), Nikki (Caleb) Lachmann (Lenya), DJ Rice, Abby (Justin) Leach and Katie Rice. Tristan and his wife, Alissa, blessed George and Jenny with their first great-great-grandchild, Kolt Jack Sikveland, making it five generations.
Hours before Jenny passed, she was asked if she had seen Jesus. Her eyes got bright, she smiled and said, “Yes! And He said, "Follow me!”
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Savage, Montana with Fr. Callistus Igwenagu officiating. A reception will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the Eastern Plains Event Center (EPEC) in Glendive.
